'He Doesn’t Know When to Stop': Source Claims Morgan Wallen's Drinking is a 'Problem That Keeps Coming Back Around'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction.

Morgan Wallen is a country pop singer. He was a contestant on The Voice in 2014 and then became a pop singer. Wallen has some hit songs on his belt; some of those songs are Whiskey Glasses, Wasted on You, and Last Night. But lately, Wallen has been making news for his latest arrest in Nashville. He got arrested for three felony charges last Sunday. Here is everything that has happened and all the updates about the Morgan Wallen arrest that happened on Sunday for throwing a chair from the rooftop.

ALSO READ: Source Says Morgan Wallen Has Alcohol Problem That Keeps Coming Around; 'He Is Generally Fun Person, But..

Where does Morgan Wallen's case stand as of now?

Morgan Wallen, a country artist, was detained on reckless endangerment charges after tossing a chair from the rooftop of a six-story bar in Nashville's famed Broadway neighborhood on Sunday night, authorities said. Here’s what has happened so far:.

Before his arrest on Friday, Wallen had a show in Indianapolis, where he joked about performing the first sold-out show of the stadium until Taylor Swift performs in November. After hearing Swift’s name, his audience started to boo. Wallen then defended Swift and asked his fans not to boo.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported that Wallen was arrested early Monday on a total of three counts of felony recklessly putting others in danger and one count of disorderly conduct. He was visiting country musician Eric Church's new bar, Chief's, when the chair collapsed near two officers on Broadway, according to authorities.

According to Wallen's arrest affidavit, video from the rooftop captured him lunging and throwing an object over the roof. Witnesses reportedly told police they were standing to the right of Wallen and observed him pick up the chair and throw it over him, laughing afterward, according to the affidavit. He was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday. His bond was set at $15,250, and he was released at about 3:30 a.m., according to online Davidson County Jail records. Meanwhile, Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, told NBC News that Wallen is cooperating fully with authorities following his detention.

There's a lot to see in Nashville, but this week, a few guests are interested in visiting the pub Chief's on Broadway, where Morgan Wallen was just arrested. Patrons of Chief's are specifically wanting to see the chair that the 30-year-old country music star allegedly tossed off the rooftop of the music venue, bar, and restaurant on Sunday, resulting in his arrest.

Morgan Wallen got arrested due to his drinking problem

Morgan Wallen's drinking problems have resurfaced with his most recent arrest. Though the country star was not expected at Eric Church's recently opened Chief's on Sunday night, Wallen made himself known shortly after entering the bar, allegedly flinging a chair from the six-story-high Nashville rooftop on April 7. According to PEOPLE , the chair landed next to a police cruiser on Broadway, and authorities quickly entered the venue to catch the offender.

According to a person familiar with the matter, "Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going, he doesn't know when to stop. Morgan and alcohol are a problem, and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around." Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen was arrested and detained in Nashville on Sunday night (April 7) after reportedly throwing a chair from the six-story roof of a popular club on Broadway.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Country Star Morgan Wallen Arrested In Downtown Nashville; Here’s What We Know So Far