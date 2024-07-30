Hellboy: The Crooked Man Wins Approval from Creator Mike Mignola To be Comic-Accurate

Mike Mignola has high praise for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, despite the fact that critics and audiences are still divided on the film. The upcoming movie is the second reboot of the film series, which is based on the same-named comic book character created by Mignola. The artist and writer Mignola, who is also credited as a co-writer on the new picture, mentioned in particular how faithful the film was.

During an interview with Screenrant at the San Diago Comic Con 2024, Mike Mignola had some high praise for Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Specifically, he loved the very fact that it's a very loyal adaptation, pointing out quite a few scenes that translate directly from the comics. In particular, he loved how the filmmakers didn't shy away from an intimate moment in a church that he thought was going to be axed.

Mignola shared his experience of seeing just how close the film really is to the comics, stating that there are many shots that are direct recreations of comic panels. He admitted to having, at one time, been apprehensive about the adaptation since he was, literally, afraid that some elements from his favorite story might not have been passed on. He expressed his excitement at seeing all of his favorite moments from the comics, which were retained. He shared his amazement when going through the dailies and realizing how the filmmakers had retained these very important scenes.

This scene in the church was very dear to Mignola. He had a concern that in the movie, this quiet, tender moment would either be overshadowed by the special effects or just be chopped down, but amazingly, it did go through all stages of filmmaking just as it was. He appreciated how the creators were dedicated to bringing his comic to life, contrary to the way it happened with prior adaptations.

"Not that I didn't like the other movies or love bits and pieces from the other movies, but it was just... I was so grateful to see somebody that really did want to put [them in there], because at some point everybody says, "Oh yeah, we're going to put your comic on screen." But this is the time that it happened," he said.

Though he enjoyed the 2004 and 2008 Guillermo del Toro adaptations, he felt neither really captured the feel of the source material. Mignola was not involved with the 2019 reboot helmed by Neil Marshall, and he also didn't think that one really captured the comics.

To Mignola, Hellboy: The Crooked Man stands as the closest adaptation thus far, as it truly echoes the spirit and detail of his much-esteemed comic series.

Hellboy reboot director sheds light on faithful adaptation of The Crooked Man

EW reports that, in an interview from San Diego Comic-Con, Brian Taylor spoke about his vision for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, citing it will stray far away from Guillermo del Toro's take on the iconic comic book character. Taylor shared respect for those who love del Toro's movies but added that his film will be much more faithful to the source material.

Taylor says that assuming a character already realized in the film is a matter of finding another perspective. He stated that the best approach is not dwelling on past adaptations. Instead, of referencing other movies, they just sort of submerged themselves in the comic book to really, really get it.

Taylor explained that his film is a very particular take on Hellboy, much closer to Mike Mignola's source material he described as genre-defining folk horror: "Our aim was to create a Hellboy film that mirrors the comic books, which are extraordinary examples of folk horror."

Taylor also mentioned that, till now, a proper Hellboy adaptation hasn't been made on screen. He said that even the creator, Mike Mignola, was so excited to finally see his work put onto screen in live-action correctly. "This kind of Hellboy movie, a more intimate folk horror version, hasn't been seen on screen. Even Mike Mignola was excited to finally see his vision realized," he said.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man stars Jack Kesy in the titular role. Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale will also star. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is produced by Millennium Films, and is set to be released by Ketchup Entertainment. Bryan Taylor, Mignola, and Christopher Golden co-wrote the script.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is slated for a release later this year.

