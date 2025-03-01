Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She Brought ‘Sexiess’ to Kate Hudson-Led Netflix Sitcom Running Point; ‘The Show is Super...'

Mindy Kaling is the writer and executive producer of Netflix's sitcom Running Point starring Kate Hudson. In an interview with PEOPLE, The Office alum revealed that the show was different than anything she's ever written.

For the time in any of her projects, the main characters' top 5 priorities do not include romance. "I'm not really used to writing that," Kaling told the outlet. She admitted to always having written characters who dreamed of having boyfriends, getting married, and solving their problems.

Nevertheless, she made sure that "sexiness" followed protagonists even if they were indifferent towards it. The show follows Isla Gordon (Hudson), a girl who has been overlooked her whole life and is suddenly made the President of a family's basketball team.

According to Kaling, "The show is super sexy, and there's lots of sexy situations— and that's just because I like that." The Never Have I Ever series creator jokingly called herself a horny old woman who would love to come home, turn on Netflix and watch Hudson and Jay Ellis having "vibes" between them.

Upon hearing Kaling's hilarious description, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress chimed in calling herself a "horny" old woman too. Jokes apart, The Mindy Project actress explained that Hudson's character wants to be taken seriously and prove her worth; that's her top priority.

Moreover, Isla has tons of family drama to deal with, so romance is the last thing she's thinking about. Hudson agreed and admitted that the stakes are high for her, given it's her first time leading a sitcom series.

Although she "loves" rom-coms and romances, a comedy set has a different dynamic and set environment. "It's sort of a much more full, honest portrayal of a woman's life than just the pursuit of love," Hudson added.

Running Point is now streaming on Netflix.