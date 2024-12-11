Highly Acclaimed Mentalist Kreskin Passes Away At The Age Of 80

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kreskin, also known as The Amazing Kreskin, recently passed away at the age of 89. The highly acclaimed mentalist was famous for hosting his own TV programs back in the 1970s.

The news was first announced by Kreskin’s family through a statement on social media on December 11, 2024.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of The Amazing Kreskin, born George Kresge, at the age of 89,” the heartfelt post read.

In their statement, the family mentioned that performing for audiences during his career “brought immense joy to his life.”

The statement also noted that Kreskin “deeply cherished” his live performances.

For those unfamiliar with his work, Kreskin the Mentalist hosted a widely acclaimed television series, The Amazing World of Kreskin, from 1972 to 1975. The show was broadcast in Canada on CTV and distributed in syndication in the U.S.

From 1975 to 1977, he appeared in The New Kreskin Show.

As detailed in his 1991 book, Secrets of the Amazing Kreskin, he explained: “I am not a psychic, an occultist, or a fortune teller. I am not a mind reader, medium, or hypnotist.” He also emphasized that there was nothing supernatural about what he did.

He called himself a scientist as well as a researcher in a field called “extrasensory perceptions.”

Kreskin even mentioned that he simply performs what he discovers in scientific research.

The Amazing Kreskin was born in Montclair, N.J. on January 12, 1935. His real name was George Joseph Kresge.

While he was celebrated for his eponymous TV shows, Kreskin had also made several guest appearances in many talk shows, such as The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show, Late Night With David Letterman, and many more.

