House Of The Dragon Season 2: Where Is Daeron Targaryen This Season?

After three episodes of season 2 have been released thus far, fans of the show have already expressed quite a stir. Character tension increases as political intrigue reaches a breaking point, inexorably leading the plot to the "Dance of the Dragons" civil war.

As of June 30, 2024, the third and most recent episode of House of the Dragon (HOTD) is available on Max.

Daeron Targaryen, a character from George R. R. Martin's original novel, has yet to appear in the television adaptation. Daeron, the youngest child of King Viserys I Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, was only mentioned once in House of the Dragon's Season 2, Episode 2.

As of this writing, Lord Ormund Hightower is caring for and mentoring Daeron Targaryen in Old Town. He is a key figure in the impending civil war in the book. Fans may therefore anticipate his appearance in House of the Dragon season 2.

Where is Daeron Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2?

Three of the four children of King Viserys and Alicent Hightower are featured in HOTD. Daeron, the youngest child, hasn't participated in any activities at all thus far.

Regarding his absence from season 1, author George R. R. Martin stated the following on his website under the 'Not A Blog' section:

This season, Daeron Targaryen's absence from King's Landing was explained by the fact that he was sent to Old Town to serve as Lord Ormund Hightower's squire and cupbearer.

Otto Hightower, Alicent's father, saw this placement as a cunning political ploy to guarantee Targaryen control over House Hightower. The purpose of this action was to guarantee House Hightower's backing for Team Green in the impending battle.

Who is Daeron Targaryen?

Daeron Targaryen is a significant character in Fire & Blood, written by George R. R. Martin in 2018. Because of his valor in combat, he is dubbed "Daeron the Daring." Since he is the rider of the formidable dragon Tessarion, whichever side he is with will have the upper hand in combat.

In the book, Daeron Targaryen is likewise a multifaceted character. Despite being Targaryen, he is not like the others. He comes across as calm, kind, and sensible. Owing to these attributes, he gains popularity as a potential heir when his two older brothers start to decline.

