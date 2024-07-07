House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finally Connects Daenerys' Dragons To Rhaenyra's Decision

The House of the Dragon Season 2 continues to engage fans with its enthralling storyline as it follows the cold war between Aegon and Rhaenyra Targaryen. But amid the rising blood-shed from both sides, the show has now resolved one of the major mysteries of Game of Thrones. The recently aired episode of the show has finally provided an answer to the origin of Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons.

How did Daenerys Targaryen receive her three dragon eggs?

Game of Thrones saw the rise of Daenerys Targaryen as she became a major force in the running for the rule over the seven kingdoms. The rise of Daenerys Targaryen was only possible because of her three dragons, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion, who were hatched out of the three petrified stone eggs. These eggs were given to Daenerys by Illyrio Mopatis as a gift.

Mopatis gave three eggs to Daenerys which included one black for Drogon, one gold for Viserion, and one green for Rhaegal. But it always remained a mystery as to how Mopatis found these eggs. George R. R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, did slightly address the question by sharing that Elissa Farman stole these eggs from Princess Rhaena Targaryen who sailed across the Sunset Sea after Aegon's rule over the seven kingdoms.

Though the book served as the major source for the creation of the House of the Dragon series, the particular instance in the question was modified in the series. The mystery of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon eggs was never answered properly until the release of Episode 3 of the House of the Dragon season 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Princess Diana’s Funeral Inspired House Of The Dragon’s Somber Procession

House of the Dragon Season 2 explains origin of Daenerys Targaryen's dragon eggs

In episode 3 of the House of the Dragon season 2 titled, The Burning Mill, Rhaenyra requested Rhaena to take her younger children, Viserys and Aegon, to the Vale of Arryn. Rhaenyra further suggested that from there they should sail across to one of the free cities of Essos, Pentos. For their protection and continuation of the Targaryen bloodline, Rhaenyra gave Rhaena four of the dragon eggs.

These four dragon eggs included one black, one gold, one green, and one blue egg. Thus Rhaenyra eventually managed to keep the Targaryen bloodline alive as Daenerys successfully managed to hatch three of these eggs, through which she secured her safety and rose to power.

This theory was approved by the episode director, Geeta Vasant Patel, who revealed in her interview with Mashable that Daenerys’ three dragons were born out of Rhaenyra’s given eggs.

Advertisement

"Those are Daenerys' eggs. All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene,” Patel shared.

However amid all this one question remains, what happened to the fourth blue egg given to Rhaena? Daenerys only received three eggs in the Game of Thrones, raising the question about the fate of the fourth blue egg. Now either Rhaena managed to hatch the blue egg or she lost or traded it in Pentos, explaining the Illyrio Mopatis’ possession of only three eggs.

Well, episode 3 surely provided quite some answer to one of the major mysteries of the Game of Thrones. Even though Rhaenyra managed to get Rhaena and her youngest children to safety, her fate in the Greens and Blacks war is yet to be decided.

ALSO READ: George R.R. Martin Lauds House Of The Dragon Season 2; Shares Special Mention For THIS New Character