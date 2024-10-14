How Does Ian Somerhalder Feel About Being Featured On 'Sexy' Lists In The Past? Vampire Diaries Star Reflects On TV Heartthrob Era

At 45, Ian Somerhalder has had a diverse career in showbiz. From his breakout role as Boone Carlyle in Lost to his fan-favorite portrayal of Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, he became a heartthrob and household name at the peak of his TV career. He was even honored by People, appearing on Teen People’s 50 Sexiest Guys Ever list in October 2004.

Now, conversing with the same publication two decades later, Somerhalder reflected on his past “heartthrob” image, noting that his focus in life has since shifted.

Acknowledging that being featured on the cover of magazines and being selected for sexy lists were “very relevant” and “moved the needle” in his career at the time, the actor, speaking to the outlet about his partnership with Nutro, a pet treats brand, said that at this stage of his life, he’s more focused on passion projects like his environmental work and raising his children with wife Niki Reed, 36.

“Once you reach a certain level, you’re like, ‘Okay, I want to focus on family and the future of farming, food, energy, and the big things. I don’t need to chase awards or anything that would make me feel better about myself,’” he expressed.

Reflecting on his earlier days, Somerhalder admitted to People that there are a couple of tweaks he might have made or advice he would have given to his younger self; however, these were more business-centric than personal.

“The meat of it all, I don’t think I would really change anything other than maybe with Lost,” he said. “I maybe complained about craft service or something, showed up late twice—actually really late once. I was so tired from the night before that I slept through my alarms. That's about as far as I can go.”

That being said, Somerhalder told People he feels like he was in the middle of it only yesterday. The actor also expressed gratitude for both shows, saying that if it weren’t for them, maybe he wouldn’t be on the path where he feels his most authentic self, which is in a pair of cowboy boots, living a quaint country life, among cows and running horses.

