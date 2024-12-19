How John Elton Felt A Persona Change After Taking Up His Stage Name; Find Here

It’s very common for artists to ditch their real names and take up a stage name, and the same was the case with Elton John, who decided on his name because he did not like the moniker given by his parents when he was born, which was Reginald Kenneth Dwight.

John appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed why he changed his name and how he decided on having ‘Elton John’ as his name. During the conversation, the musician also shared how his persona transformed once he took up his stage name.

The Cold Heart singer told the host, “The sad thing about it was, by 1975, when I was Elton Hercules John, Reg had been lost, and I craved to find that little boy that I used to be.”

The veteran musician said, "I had become 'Elton John: Superstar' and I paid the price for being so famous and not having that foundation." John shared that “Fame is a very weird thing.” He candidly expressed enjoying each minute of it until he came to realize that was the only thing in his life.

The I’m Still Standing vocalist shared about not liking that and it resulted in a shifting of his moods, him being not happy and he began doing drugs. The singer revealed that he questioned himself about where he was, who he was, and what he had become.

The musician shared that all of that changed in 1990 when he went into the path of sobriety and when he “refound his old self, and it was lovely to find that little boy again.”

Earlier during their discussion, he shared how he decided to go with his stage name, Elton Hercules John. The singer told the host that he got the idea for his name because of two members of Bluesology, the British blues group, with whom he performed in the 60s.

John stated that one of the members was named Elton Dean, and the singer thought that there were not many Eltons in the world. When it comes to his last name, he took it from the band’s vocalist, Long John Baldry, and took his middle name, Hercules, after the horse from a sitcom named Steptoe and Son.

