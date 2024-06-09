How To Become A Wheel of Fortune Participant? Here's All We Know

Wheel of Fortune continues its spin. With Season 41 in full fledge, contestants continue to show up to solve word puzzles and try their hand at winning exciting big prizes on the game show.

The thrilling opportunities the NBC reality show brings to the contestants have helped upkeep its popularity for decades since 1975. Everyone wants to be on the Wheel of Fortune. And why not? With prizes ranging from a million dollars to 100,000 USD and a least 1000 USD as consolation, it’s a wheel worth spinning.

With around 24,000 contestants featured over the 195 episodes of the 41 seasons, chances are you might get featured as the next contestant. Here’s how you can try your luck at the Wheel of Fortune:

How to become a Wheel of Fortune participant?

The Wheel of Fortune is open to all and invites contestants to participate but based on certain criteria and an application process. Therefore, before applying, potential contestants must check the guidelines for an ideal candidate.

Criteria for Wheel of Fortune contestants

The game show restricts anyone who has been on any reality show, be it a game show, dating show, or relationship show in the past year or three in the past decade. In such cases, chances are grim for the participant as they will be ineligible to apply.

The FAQ section of the game show’s official site reads, “When we say that spinning the Wheel is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,’ we mean it. Because so many people want to be on the show, you can only be a contestant once.”

Hence, any and every participant will have only one shot ever to be on the Wheel of Fortune. If any contestant is found to be reapplying, they are immediately disqualified.

Finally, the contestant cannot work or be a relative of anyone who works for CBS, NBC, or Sony. This criterion also applies to all the other production organizations that are listed on the show’s FAQ page.

Application and selection process

Willing participants must first apply for the Wheel of Fortune on their official website. The application process involves filling up a questionnaire where applicants will have to answer casual questions about themselves, their hobbies, and similar things.

The second step, although optional, is to submit a minute-long video offering a glimpse into the participant’s personality and showcasing their on-camera presence.

Finally, the applicant will have to play a demo game of five Toss-Up puzzles timed at 10 minutes per session. The site allows the participants to play a practice game beforehand.

“Tell us something about yourself that we wouldn’t know by looking at you” and “What are your favorite hobbies or things you like to do in your free time?” are some of the questions to be filled in.

After completing the full application, participants will have to wait while the show reviews it and gives a final decision on their selection. Following that, a virtual audition will be scheduled with the selected participant.

It is worth noting that despite getting selected, some participants may have to wait over a year to get featured on the Wheel of Fortune. As the FAQ states, “We try our best to get contestants on the show within 18 months.”

This is because the selected applicants are included in an already-packed contestant pool of other participants from around the country, per People. Hence, one might only get featured after getting picked from the contestant pool.

Winner or not, Wheel of Fortune has a prize for every contestant

Being on the Wheel of Fortune is more of a win-win situation with every contestant going home with at least 1000 USD as a consolation prize, per the source. However, the greatest prize may go up to 1 million dollars USD.

The game show, which has been greenlit for 45 seasons yet, is full of possibilities and that’s what attracts its huge pool of contestants and an even bigger fanbase. Wheel of Fortune has also featured many celebrities on the stage like Jared Allen, Rashad Jennings, and Melissa Joan Heart.

In 2022, three contestants consecutively took home big checks of 100,000 USD each in the bonus round, per the source.

Nevertheless, the competition is equally stiff, behind the scenes and on stage. A CinembaBlend report estimated that over a million people audition to be on the show annually and only 600 of them are featured.

A secret tactic that propels the chances of getting picked is presenting a “positive” and energetic attitude, and a good sense of humor. Also, contestants should be able to quickly make decisions in front of a live audience. Above all, it’s meant to be a fun experience worth treasuring for a lifetime.

