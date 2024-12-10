How to Watch The Voice Season 26 Finale? Date, Time, Finalists, and Other Details Inside

The Voice Season 26 finale airs this week in two parts, and excitement is building as five talented finalists vie for the $100,000 prize and a record deal in the reality competition show. The two-part finale goes live on NBC, with the first part airing on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the second part on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The final showdown will feature contestants from each of the judges' teams, including Team Snoop Dogg's Jeremy Beloate, Team Michael Bublé's Shye and Sofronio Vasquez, Team Reba McEntire's Danny Joseph, and Team Gwen Stefani's Sydney Sterlace.

Each finalist will perform two songs — a ballad and an upbeat track — to showcase the range of their voice and artistry. Unlike previous rounds, America will decide the winner this time through votes, making the star-studded finale even more suspenseful.

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg have joined the judging panel this season, alongside veterans Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire. Heading into the final night, Bublé's team is ahead with two finalists, while the other coaches each have one remaining contestant.

Fans can catch the series finale live on NBC or stream it the next day on Peacock. For those interested, Peacock pricing starts at $7.99 per month with commercials or $13.99 for an ad-free experience.

Adding to the excitement, the finale will feature special performances and appearances from iconic musicians and celebrities. From Martha Stewart commenting on the judges' outfits and set design to appearances by former coach Kelly Clarkson and music legend Sting, a star-studded guest lineup will elevate this epic musical showdown.

Don't miss the electrifying finale of The Voice Season 26 as the final five singers battle for victory and vie for public votes to take home the grand prize!

