Howie Mandel And X Factor Alum Katie Waissel Get Into Heated Exchange Over Liam Payne's Death: 'I Am Here To Talk About...'

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, Howie Mandel and Katie Waissel had a heated exchange about the tragic death of One Direction singer Liam Payne.

The conversation turned serious when Waissel, a former X Factor contestant, argued that competition shows like The X Factor and America's Got Talent have a duty of care to its participants. Mandel, a judge on America's Got Talent, disagreed, resulting in a back-and-forth exchange about the impact of reality TV on participants' mental health.

Waissel, who appeared with Payne on Season 7 of the UK's X Factor, stated, “There is a legal and moral duty of care, which should be upheld and adhered to.”

Mandel interjected, adding that in his experience, the shows on which he has worked have had psychologists available for participants who are dealing with rejection or other concerns. He said, "I believe everyone has a moral and legal duty to take care of those people that we come across in life."

Waissel refused to back down, directing the topic onto her personal experience on The X Factor. She said that throughout her time on the show, there was no duty of care and that the welfare officer provided to contestants was absolutely unqualified beyond measure. She expressed concern that the lack of care could contribute to participants' mental health issues, especially after their time in the spotlight.

Mandel disagreed, claiming that the shows he works on watch over contestants, particularly those who appear to be struggling. “If we feel that somebody is going south, there is somebody there to talk to them, and we do watch over them,” Mandel said.

Waissel and other guests on the show, including James Barr, criticized his views, claiming that the entertainment industry should take more responsibility.

The topic of Liam Payne's tragic death sparked an even more heated debate. Payne, a former X Factor contestant who eventually rose to fame with One Direction, died at the age of 31 on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Waissel, who referred to Payne as a dear friend, grew visibly irritated when Piers Morgan mentioned Payne's erratic behavior and the drug paraphernalia found in his hotel room.

Morgan's comments, mixed with Mandel's defense of reality TV shows, led to an emotional response from Waissel. She stated that she was not there to discuss Payne's drug problems but rather to talk about the tragic loss of her friend.

She said that they must call for investigations into historic cases, especially those that have been silenced by misused non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and confidentiality clauses.

Throughout the interview, Piers Morgan appeared to support Mandel, often interrupting Waissel and questioning her comparison to Payne's level of fame.

At one point, he simply replied, "You came tenth in a reality show," dismissing her concerns about the duty of care. Despite the heated atmosphere, Waissel held her ground, arguing that reality shows such as The X Factor should be held accountable for their treatment of contestants.

