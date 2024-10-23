Kris Jenner Attends Grandkids' Halloween Party Dressed Up As THIS Disney Princess; See Here

Kris Jenner channeled her inner Disney princess for daughter Khloé Kardashian’s annual Halloween bash. The momager, 68, attended the Good American founder’s spooky soirée on Saturday, October 19, dressed as Snow White—but with her own eccentric twist.

Jenner, opting to show some serious leg at the kid's party, appeared in a Snow White costume minus the long, floor-length skirt. Instead, her ensemble featured a mini skirt with white lace trim. She paired the outfit with black platform heels and red opera gloves, while her short black hair resembled the Disney princess’ signature hairdo.

“Well, look who just arrived... My Mom is Snow White! I thought one of my sisters had hired a Disney Princess!” Khloé, 40, gushed via Snapchat over a video of Kris walking into the party.

The host for the evening also shared several other snaps from the event, including a picture of herself carrying her youngest child, son Tatum, 2, and holding her 6-year-old daughter True’s hand. The trio wore matching skeleton outfits.

“The cutest Halloween sweet treats,” the reality star wrote alongside a photo of some Halloween-themed cakes and cookies. In another snap, she mentioned that the famous family’s kids are obsessed with slime, making it an essential element when hosting them.

The Kardashians also recently celebrated Halloween at Nights of the Jack, an enchanting Halloween experience in Calabasas, California.

Khloé joined sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Barker, along with their children, for the outing, which the SKIMS founder documented on her Instagram Stories on Friday, October 18.

Advertisement

“All these pumpkins. All these cutie kids of ours,” Kim said as she showed the group of cousins, including her daughter Chicago West and True.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Receives PRICELESS 44th Birthday Present From Daughter North West; See Here