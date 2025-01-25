Hugh Grant Urges New Criminal Investigation Into Rupert Mardoch’s News Agency Amid Prince Harry’s Settlement: 'What They're Terrified of...'

Hugh Grant has urged the U.K. police to set up a criminal investigation into Rupert Mardoch’s new agency, News Group Newspapers. The statement by the actor was dropped on the internet after Prince Harry settled for the negotiations in his last-minute decisions against The Sun tabloids.

The Duke took his case to NGN, claiming that the former and the News of the World agencies had been violating his privacy by means of phone hacking between the years 2006 and 2011. Following the breach, NGN issued an apology to the Duke.

The Heretic star, too, settled his case against NGN and sued The Sun for retrieving information by hacking his phone. As for his conversation with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Grant shared the details of how he will take the case forward against the media portal.

ALSO READ: Hugh Grant Opens Up On Reasons Behind Turning Down Big Budget Movies In His Career; Says, ‘I Thought They Were Insufficient’

The BAFTA nominee revealed on the radio show that a civil lawsuit was “not the right instrument.” He went on to state that Mardoch’s agency had “gamed” the victims to keep their mouths shut, and hence, a criminal case is required.

The Notting Hill actor explained, “That’s what they’ve done consistently over the last 10 years.” He added, “They’ve spent £1 billion to make sure these things are never looked at in court... and you don’t get proper judicial findings. I think what they’re terrified of is that those findings would trigger a new criminal inquiry.”

He went on to say that stricter action is required over the case, as the people working at The Sun when the wrongdoings took place are still in great power.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hugh Grant Reveals Why He Doesn’t Let His Wife Watch THIS ’90s Romantic Comedy Flop