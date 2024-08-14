‘I Can’t Imagine’: Matt Damon Talks About His Best Friend Ben Affleck's Martial Issues With Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been good friends for years. Meanwhile, recently the Jason Bourne actor shared his views on the martial issues that are going on in the life of his pal Affleck.

The Deep Water actor who is married to Jennifer Lopez, has been struggling when it comes to the life he once shared with his partner. Talking about his friend, Damon stated to the Radio Times Podcast that he is lucky to not have fallen into a “scrutiny” such as Affleck.

For the podcast, The Martian actor was present with Ben Affleck’s brother Casey, during which Damon also shared how he has had a private life all this long.

While Damon reflected on the past stating that he and Ben both have been growing as actors parallely in their respective careers, he however mentioned, “I can’t imagine living under that kind of scrutiny,” referring to Affleck’s life.

The Ford V Ferrari actor also stated that for the past 25 years since the time they both starred in the 1997 Oscar-winning movie, Good Will Hunting, he has had a life away from the spotlight.

He continued and mentioned that Ben Affleck was already in the headlines and was a name the media always chased, as he was young and single.

Damon then went on to add that 25 years ago, the magazines always ignored him, “Right, like a guy who’s married, it’s so boring.”

Matt Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005.

While Damon referred to his personal life as a dull one, he added that the magazines always chased information that involved huge scandals and sex as it attracted people a lot.

He then continued to add that if you were not involved in such issues, the magazines would not waste their time taking an actor’s pictures, which was why he was left alone, Damon stated.

Matt Damon shared his views as news pieces reporting sources maintained that Affleck and Lopez’s marriage has been over since March.

While both Affleck and Lopez haven't shared anything from their end related to their split, the two had spent their second wedding anniversary being apart.

Meanwhile, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck will be seen starring in an Apple TV+ movie The Instigators. The film happens to be an R-rated action comedy, directed by Doug Liman and penned by Chuck MacLean as well as Affleck.

The Instigators was released on August 2, 2024.

