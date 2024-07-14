'I Feel Good': Richard Simmons Eerily Shared He Is 'Grateful' To Be Alive A Day Before His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Richard Simmons died on July 13, 2024, just a day after his 76th birthday. The fitness coach conversed with People magazine about feeling good and the plans he had for his birthday just a day before.

If you are unaware, Simmons, rose to fame as a fitness coach bringing his vivacious energy that kept him relevant in the industry and made his career successful.

Richard Simmons shared he was grateful

The Richard Simmons Show star shared with the aforementioned publication that he would blow a candle or two on his birthday but the candle would probably be on a “Zucchini.” as he was a vegetarian.

He further shared with the outlet that he felt “good.” Simmons added, “I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

Although the star was not much seen in the public eye after 2014, he was still in contact with his fanbase being active on social media.

Hours before his passing, he shared a picture of himself where he is dressed in a drag outfit with a wig and makeup on. He captioned it, “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade.”

He made one more post, just a few hours before his death. In this post, he expressed his gratefulness for receiving multiple messages on his birthday.

He wrote, “Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

Soon after the news rolled that he had passed away, his birthday wishes in the comments section turned into people offering their condolences to the fitness coach.

Richard Simmons’ brother talks about his passing

After the Sweatin’ To The Oldies star died, his brother Lenny Simmons spoke with People Magazine on the same.

He said he does not want people to be “sad” about his brother's death. He wants people to remember Richard for the genuine love and joy he brought into the lives of people.

Lenny shared that his brother truly cared about people and he offered to help thousands of people via writing and emailing them throughout his career. He added that people should celebrate Richard’s life and not be sad.

Many of Richard’s celebrity pals shared their condolences after the news about his death was out. Celebrities like Gloria Gaynore, Ricki Lake, Pauly Shore, and many more remembered him via sharing posts about him on their respective social media accounts.

The Slimmons founder was discovered unresponsive in his home on July 13 earlier this year. His housekeeper called the authorities. There was no suspicion of foul play involved, per the report by TMZ.

