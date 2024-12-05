'I Felt Fortunate': Angelina Jolie Reflects On Talking To Sons About Themes Of 'Relationships' And 'Violence' In Her Latest Film Maria

Angelina Jolie prepared for her role in the self-titled Maria Callas biopic by having constructive conversations with her eldest sons about the film’s themes like violence and relationships. Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Oscar winner revealed that her eldest sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21 — who also worked on the Netflix film in the assistant director department — assisted her with the role.

The actress reflected on her time in the film and admitted to feeling “fortunate” about the decision. "They were able to consider the relationships in the film and the violence — things that sometimes you don’t have the opportunity to discuss with your sons,” she told the outlet.

In the biopic, Jolie portrays Maria who had a year-long affair with Aristotle Onassis. However, that aspect is allegedly not explored on-screen. The Maleficent actress also explained that she felt connected to her character because of something they shared in common, like their “commitment” to their works.

"I’m a hard worker and a deeply feeling person," she said. Jolie believes that Maria is vulnerable and sometimes isn't able to protect herself from “loneliness or emotional pain” which the actress finds extremely human in its own way. “You live through your communication with the audience. For Maria and for me, that has always been extremely important," Jolie added.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed that it wasn’t the first time for her sons to join her on a film’s set. “They’ve done that quite a few times, and I think that’s good for them,” she said at the time.