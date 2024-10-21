Lady Gaga To Release New Single Disease On THIS Date; All We Know So Far

Maybe the days to groove to Lady Gaga’s tracks are not yet over. The legendary singer-turned-actress is back in the game with her upcoming single, Disease. The news comes shortly after the Bloody Mary songstress released her surprising album Harlequin.

While the album above did not perform well, the soon-to-be-released album might bring back the Gaga mode within the Always Remember Us This Way singer.

Moreover, while Lady Gaga has yet to make any official announcement, her parent label, Universal Music, posted pre-saves for the track Disease on a pop-up site.

This pop-up site is also linked to Spotify and Apple Music. Although the news has recently surfaced, as per reports, the die-hards of the Bad Romance songstress came up with theories related to the title of the new track earlier this week when they noticed that the capitalization of letters for a few of Gaga’s songs had changed.

It was just a few hours before Universal Music's pop-up site gained traction when Lady Gaga published a brand new playlist on her Spotify, rearranging the songs in an order that, when read, spelled “Gaga Disease.”

Last month, the Born This Way singer uploaded a post noting “XX October: LG7 first single,” hinting at the release of a new track in October.

This post even had dates for her Joker: Folie à Deux press tour.

Talking about her recently released, then-highly anticipated movie Joker: Folie à Deux, the project received mixed reviews from the audience while also underperforming at the box office.

Meanwhile, her Harlequin album, which mostly includes classic American Songbook tracks, debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. Surprisingly, this was the lowest debut Gaga had ever released.

Harlequin happens to be the album inspired by her character from the Todd Philips movie and Detective Comics, who is the love interest of Batman's arch nemesis. To promote Harlequin, Gaga took to Instagram to share an intriguing clip.

Looking at the low success rate of the movie and Gaga’s Harlequin, the songstress still found glory in her Die With a Smile duet that even featured Bruno Mars.

Luckily, the song debuted at no. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August. The last time Gaga was seen helming at the No. 1 position on the charts was when she released Chromatica in 2020, a true-to-form studio album.

Disease will be released on October 25, 2024.

