Iain Armitage Reunites With THIS Young Sheldon Co-Star In New Social Media Post; Fans Rejoice

Iain Armitage shared a picture with his Young Sheldon co-star and onscreen mother, Zoe Perry. The CBS show ended in May 2024, and seven months later, the TV mom and son got together for an adorable photo. With the post up on Armitage’s social media, the fans of the sitcom rejoiced and put up some comments below the happy picture.

Since the sitcom ended in May, other cast members, including Montana Jordan, Annie Pots, Raegan Revord, and Emily Osment, shared the screen space for the first time during one of the episodes of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

However, the fans of the show missed Armitage, who skipped the reunion as his character could not fit into the episode’s storyline.

In the photo posted by the young actor, he was seen dressed up in a shirt and a tie, with her hair perfectly gelled back, and he put on a thick coat. Meanwhile, Perry donned a black turtleneck top with denim jeans and a mustard-colored coat.

In the caption, Armitage wrote, “Such a happy day for me! I got to reunite with my TV mama, Zoe Perry!!!” He further added, “We were invited to visit the White House and it was incredible to see all the Christmas decorations—huge thanks to Christopher and also to Karine Jean-Pierre for making our visit so special and for giving me the best excuse to see Mama Zoe again!”

Moreover, in the comment section as well, the actor praised his co-star by stating, “I think Zoe’s acting in the final episodes of Young Sheldon is so impressive, and I was happy to get the chance to tell her this in person. I’m grateful for any excuse that gets me together with my castmate family.”

He continued to write, “Getting to tell them how much they mean to me is great, and getting to do it in the festive shadow of the People’s House is even better!”

Meanwhile, the fans of the TV show couldn’t control their excitement over the post. One of the users wrote, "The bestest mother-son pairing on screen ever." Another fan stated, "Young Sheldon is on repeat all the time in our house. Love you both, mother and son."

Young Sheldon ran on the CBS network for 7 seasons. The episodes of the sitcom are available to stream on Netflix.

