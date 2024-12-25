‘I’m So Lucky To...’: Brooklyn Rae Silzer Opens Up On Her Emotional Exit From General Hospital After 13 Years

Brooklyn Rae Silzer took an exit from General Hospital after 13 years of playing the role of Emma Drake in the show. The actress was replaced by Braedyn Bruner soon after Silzer shared a heartfelt goodbye note on her social media platform.

The young star thanked the audience and showed gratitude to the cast and crew members for the support during her time on the show.

In her emotional farewell note, the actress wrote, “To my amazing General Hospital family who have supported me and watched me grow up over the years as Emma, I am forever grateful.”

She further added, “Although sad my time as Emma has come to an end, I will cherish all of my memories and friendships made. I am so lucky to have been cast as Emma 13 years ago and to have had the opportunity to grow her character over the years.”

Rae Silzer continued to state in her message, “I am so excited to see how Braedyn takes care of Emma and brings new layers to her character. I am forever thankful for General Hospital and Emma will always hold a special place in my heart.”

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis Overcome Fergus’ Accusations and Reclaim Her Career?

Apart from putting the note on her X account, the actress captioned the post as, “A little note to my @GeneralHospital family and fans who have loved me over the years ❤️ B xoxo.”

Advertisement

Silzer took up the role of Emma at the age of 5, and as she leaves the show, the actress has turned 18. The young TV star played the role regularly till 2016, and later made frequent guest appearances in one of the long-running series.

Meanwhile, the fans of the actress put their thoughts in the comment section, One of the users wrote, “Brooklyn, I enjoyed watching you as Emma for all these years. “You are a shining star! You will always be remembered as Emma. Much love and luck in all your future endeavors. You will be missed ❤️.”

Another fan shared, “You ARE Emma to us.”

New episodes of General Hospital air on ABC network.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Put Aside His Grudge and Embrace Holiday Peace?