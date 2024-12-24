General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis Overcome Fergus’ Accusations and Reclaim Her Career?

In this pivotal episode of General Hospital, originally aired in May 2024, Alexis Davis confronts Neil’s brother, Fergus Byrne, in an intense courtroom battle to reclaim her legal career. Meanwhile, Violet faces devastating news about her grandfather, and Sonny’s actions put him at odds with his loved ones.

Alexis prepares for her appeal, clutching Gregory’s lucky medal for reassurance. Opposing her is Fergus Byrne, Neil’s brother, who blames Alexis for Neil’s death and brands her a liar. Represented by Diane, Alexis insists on proving her case in court, even welcoming Fergus to witness her defense firsthand. The emotional stakes are high as Alexis fights for her future and her reputation.

Finn breaks the news to Violet that her grandfather passed away. The scene captures the raw pain of loss as Violet struggles to understand and grieve. Finn’s emotional conversation with Violet is interrupted by Liz, who intervenes when she notices Finn’s coping mechanisms, leading to a tense moment between the two.

Sonny’s explosive temper drives a wedge between him and his children. After a physical altercation with Dex, Kristina sides with Dex and offers to testify against her father if he presses charges. Meanwhile, Dante warns Sonny to control his actions, marking a turning point in their strained relationship.

Michael and Josslyn discuss Sonny’s dual nature—his loving and violent sides. While Michael reminisces about the father he once knew, Joss wrestles with her feelings for Dex and whether they have a future together amid the chaos.

Chase and Brook Lynn grapple with the sudden loss of his father. Their missed flight to Rome underscores the fragility of life and the importance of being with family during difficult times.

This re-aired episode of General Hospital delivers emotional depth and high drama, exploring themes of loss, redemption, and strained family bonds. With Alexis’ future hanging in the balance and Sonny’s relationships unraveling, this holiday season revisit promises both tears and tension, setting the stage for what’s to come.

