Influencer James Charles Gets Slammed by Fans Over His ‘Disgusting’ Mockery of RFK Jr.; Read Here

Social media influencer James Charles is getting slammed over his video mocking RFK Jr. The young digital star took to his TikTok account to share a video of him questioning the dignitary about the packets of cigarettes he smoked, as well as what did he do to get the level of throught pain.

In his video, the makeup artist could be heard saying, “No offense, but why does RFK sound like that?” The influencer further added, “How many packs of cigarettes a day do you have to smoke to even get to that level of throat pain? Like, you’re trying to convince us that he’s going to be the Secretary of Health?”

Meanwhile, the fans and the audience that came across the video went on to troll and call out the influencer.

One of the users revealed, “TikTok influencer James Charles just stooped to a new low by disgustingly mocking RFK Jr.’s voice. This is beyond revolting from someone with such a platform. SHAME ON YOU, JAMES CHARLES!” Another user went on to share, “James Charles should go back to preying on underage boys and hocking [sic] cheap makeup.”

The third netizen from the lot penned, “Mocking RFK’s spasmodic dysphonia is gross. The left preaches about tolerance, but I guess it’s the rules for you, not for me.”

As for RFK Jr., the dignitary has previously opened up about his health issues and claimed that he is aware that his voice might cause discomfort and claimed to be apologetic in the end.