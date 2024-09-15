Is A Melrose Place Revival In Works? Laura Leighton And Other Cast Members Have THIS To Say

The OG 90s series fans are about to be hit with major nostalgia soon as A Melrose Place will see the light of the day again with its revival. Yes, you read that right! Actress Laura Leighton and the other cast members spoke about it during the '90s con.

According to People, along with Leighton and other cast members, Heather Locklear, Brooke Langton, Josie Bissett, Grant Show, and Daphne Zuniga also appeared on the panel at the event held in Florida on September 14.

Zuniga shared that everybody has agreed to do the revival. Zuniga and Leighton have worked on it for a little bit. She updated the fans that it was in talks. Zuniga continued, “Business affairs and lawyers and all those types are talking about it, and they do want to do it." She mentioned they were waiting for those discussions to go through.

Leighton pointed out that there were multiple “moving parts and pieces” involved in getting the new show started. She shared that the stars needed to be aligned, and they desired it as much as the series’s fans.

As per the publication, the actress gave the hint that the revival would once again visit the series' original characters. She shared that it would explore what happened to them 30 years later.

Leighton expanded on it by sharing that there are many stories, conspiracies, and incredibly creative concepts by the fans, which is a testament to everyone’s interest in finding out where those characters would be.

She also shared they were an “easy” group of individuals and they loved one another back then. They couldn't think of anything better than to be back and soon tell a story that’s new. She shared that those characters were so “rich” and there was a lot that was going on.

The actress further continued, "I don’t think there’s anyone who isn't curious. What the hell would Jo’s baby be doing now? What would Jo’s 26-year-old baby be doing with Amanda right now? These are rich characters that any writer would love to dig into.”

For the unversed, the series was created by Darren Star and it aired from 1992 to 1999. It was a spinoff of Beverly Hills 90210. The drama series centered around a group of youngsters living in an apartment complex in West Hollywood.

