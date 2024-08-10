Sylvester Stallone Gets Pranked By Family In Hilarious 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend; WATCH

In a recent turn of events, cinematic legend Sylvester Stallone, known for his roles in Rocky and Rambo, fell victim to a light-hearted prank orchestrated by his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their two daughters, Sophia and Sistine. The amusing incident has been shared by fans around the world, occurring while Stallone was participating in a popular social media trend set up by his family.

The challenge, known as "Just Give Me My Money," involves a series of people demanding their money, followed by heavy applause and cheering. However, the last person to make the demand is typically met with awkward silence, which has contributed to the trend's popularity. Unbeknownst to Stallone, his family had planned to involve him in this trending prank, leaving the actor completely unaware of what was about to unfold.

The entire exchange was captured on video and posted to TikTok by Sistine on Thursday, August 8. The video opens with Sistine facing the camera and cheekily demanding, "Just give me my money," while her family members applaud and cheer. They take turns, starting with Sophia, 27, the eldest daughter, followed by Flavin. Stallone, ever the good sport, enthusiastically jumps up and down while cheering.

The climax of the prank occurs when Stallone, clearly unaware of what is coming, is next in line to make the demand. Just as he begins to clap for himself, everyone in the room falls silent, leaving the 78-year-old actor in stunned disbelief. The sudden shift in atmosphere catches him off guard, while his daughters and wife burst into laughter at his reaction.

Advertisement

"Wow, what a loser," Stallone responded with good-natured humor. But the fun didn’t end there—Stallone later shared the video on Instagram with a witty comment: "I think this video speaks for itself!" He made sure to tag his daughters and wife, highlighting the playful side of his family.

Jennifer Flavin, still reveling in the prank’s success, commented on the video, "We got him good!!!????❤️❤️❤️," emphasizing how Stallone was humorously caught off guard. Actor Clint Howard also joined in, sharing that he and his wife had experienced a similar prank from their daughter and her friends, which seemed to cheer Stallone up a bit about being the butt of the joke.

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone Was Once Rejected In This 1970's Blockbuster Hit Before Landing Role In The Rocky