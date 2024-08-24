Is Ben Affleck's Best Buddy Matt Damon Attending TIFF Premiere Of Unstoppable With Jennifer Lopez Amid Former's Divorce? Here's What Report Says

Jennifer Lopez won’t be crossing paths with estranged husband Ben Affleck at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, but she will surely come face to face with Matt Damon, his BFF. The trio’s upcoming sports drama, Unstoppable, is set to premiere at the annual cinema event next month, and sources confirmed to People on Friday, August 23, that Damon will be in attendance. The film was produced by his and Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity.

Earlier this week, Page Six revealed that Affleck will sit TIFF out amid his divorce from Lopez, who still plans to walk the red carpet.

Lopez has a supporting role in the movie that chronicles the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles. JLo plays his mother in the drama, which stars Jharell Jerome in the lead role. Michael Peña and Don Cheadle also star in the project.

Although Lopez landed the part while still married to Affleck, director William Goldenberg recently told Vanity Fair that her casting had nothing to do with the fact that she was the producer’s wife. According to him, the team was looking for “somebody who’s lived a life,” and Lopez just happened to be the perfect fit.

It’s not clear how the pair’s split is going to affect the press tour of the project, but we guess the exes will have to figure something out soon, keeping in mind that this isn’t the only project they are collaborating on. Lopez also snagged a lead role in Affleck and Damon’s production, Kiss of the Spiderwoman. The film, based on the 1993 Broadway musical, on which Lopez also serves as a producer, recently wrapped up filming.

Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. The pair reportedly do not have a prenup.

Lopez listed April 26 as their date of separation in her filing, and the date perfectly aligns with the timeline of strife in Bennifer’s rekindled romance.

Rumors of trouble in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s paradise first began in May when the Oscar winner failed to accompany Lopez to the 2024 Met Gala. The speculations then intensified when the Atlas star extended her stay in New York, spending much of her summer in the East Coast city, while Affleck stayed in Los Angeles.

