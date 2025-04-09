Is Kim Kardashian’s Son Psalm Set to Make His Acting Debut in Angry Birds 3? Reports Reveal

It seems that just like his mother, Kim Kardashian, Psalm is also set to venture into the world of acting. News broke that the 5-year-old will be a part of the upcoming Angry Birds 3. As per People magazine, the news about the same broke on April 8.

This exciting venture will also star Jason Sudeikis, Rachel Bloom, Joah Gad, Danny McBride, Emma Myers, Nikki Glaser, Sam Richardson, Keke Palmer, Lily James, Tim Robinson, and many more.

The project is expected to be released in 2027. Regarding details such as Psalm’s role, no information is out there regarding that.

It can be seemingly assumed that the love for acting runs in their Kardashian-West clan. For the unversed, the Skims owner has also stepped into the world of performing arts by featuring in projects like American Horror Story.

Kim will also be seen in a highly anticipated upcoming venture titled All’s Fair, which will also feature Neicy Nash, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and many others.

But it seems that along with Kim and Psalm, there’s one more person from the family–North, who also has acting credits under her name. She appeared in the PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie as Mini alongside her mother, who played the character of Dolores. In the past, she also appeared in Disney’s The Lion King live-to-film concert in Los Angeles in 2024, per the publication.

It will surely be interesting for The Kardashians’ fans to see Kim and ex-Kanye West’s kids slaying it in Hollywood and winning the hearts of millions of people.

