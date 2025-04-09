Would Elisabeth Moss Reprise Her Role as Peggy in Mad Men Reboot? Actress Says, ‘I Want to Move on and…’

Elisabeth Moss has been gathering praises for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale, wherein she not only performed but also directed. Amid opening up about her ongoing series, the actress also showed interest in returning as Peggy Olsen in the reboot of Mad Men if the makers ever consider it. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live and in conversation with Andy Cohen, the latter asked her if she was given a chance to reprise the role of Peggy, would she do it or not?

In response, The Invisible Man star shared, “Thank you for wanting that.” The actress further revealed, “I would never say, ‘No,’ to anything like that. I’m not one of those people that’s like, ‘I want to move on and do….’ Mad Men is one of the greatest things I’ve ever done and will ever do.”

Moss continued to state, “I would be super happy to play that character again. I loved playing her.”

The actress portrayed the character of Peggy Olsen in the seven seasons of Mad Men, which was hailed by AMC and created by Matthew Weiner. Moss’ character in the show started off as the secretary to Jon Hamm’s Don Draper.

Meanwhile, the actress also opened up about directing herself in the episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale. The Shining Girls star revealed that she did not feel emotional about it but thought it was narcissistic of her that she had to make everyone wait on the sets while she went through the shot to make sure that it had turned out to be okay.

The Handmaid’s Tale is currently in its sixth and final season. The first episode of the new season was released on April 8 and the following episodes will be dropped weekly on Hulu.

