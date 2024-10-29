Is Mom-To-Be Gisele Bündchen Planning Home Birth For Her First Child With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente? Source Reveals

Gisele Bündchen is excited about welcoming her third child and her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, according to a People source. The insider told the outlet that the supermodel, 44, feels good about the pregnancy and she is several months along. Bündchen, per the tipster, has not yet shared the baby’s gender because she is planning on not finding it out herself until she has her baby in her arms. She is also reportedly planning to welcome her baby at home.

“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” the source told People. “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”

Bündchen feels “very lucky” to have crossed paths with Valente, 37, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, the source added. Per the insider, the pair started out as friends but have been seriously dating for over a year.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their lives, and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source previously told People.

ALSO READ: Gisele Bundchen Is Planning ‘Low Key Wedding’ With Beau Joaquim Valente As Tom Brady Moves On With Brooks Nadar

Bündchen and her ex-husband, former NFLer Tom Brady, have two children, son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11. Brady, 47, and Bündchen announced the finalization of their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple shares custody of their children.

Bündchen and Valente were first linked together in November 2022, when the pair, along with her children, took a trip to Costa Rica. After initially denying the rumors of romantic involvement, a source revealed to People this February that they have been dating secretly since June of last year on Bündchen’s terms, as she wanted to keep things quiet while she and Joaquim got to know each other.

Advertisement

The news of Bündchen’s pregnancy comes after she was notably absent from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15, despite having served as the luxury lingerie brand’s Angel between 1999 and 2006.

As for her plans to deliver her child at home, it's nothing new for Bündchen, as she has delivered her first two kids at home as well.

Per the Daily Mail, her $11.5 million Florida mansion, located on exclusive Island Creek Island, recently underwent renovations. The abode, per the British publication, is a two-story dwelling with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a spacious swimming pool and hot tub in the backyard.

ALSO READ: Did Gisele Bundchen Really Demand Half of Tom Brady’s Property During Divorce Settlement? Exploring Viral Tweet