Is Taylor Swift Already Working on New Music? Swedish DJ Hints at Upcoming Album

Taylor Swift may already be working on her next project, according to a new interview with Swedish DJ Jacob Criborn. Criborn is one-half of the music duo Nause, and in a recent video from Universal Music Sweden, he briefly mentioned Swift while discussing his latest collaborations.

While talking about a new composition with multi-instrumentalist Erik Arvinder that includes both string and wind instruments, Criborn casually added in Swedish, “Vi ska bara göra klart Taylor Swift’s platta.” The sentence translates to: “We’re just finishing Taylor Swift’s album.”

Fans quickly picked up on this remark, with the quote being shared by fan accounts like TSUpdating on X as per Forbes. The comment has since gone viral, sparking speculation about whether Swift is preparing to release a new album or continuing work on one of her remaining re-recordings.

As of now, Swift and her team have not confirmed any new releases. The singer is known for keeping her projects under wraps until she’s ready to announce them with a detailed rollout. Criborn’s comment did not specify if he was referring to a new full-length album, a re-recording, or a smaller music project like a soundtrack.

Swift still has two albums left to re-record and release under her Taylor’s Version series: her self-titled debut album Taylor Swift and Reputation. It’s unclear if Criborn is involved in one of those or if he’s contributing to something entirely new.

Swift’s most recent release, The Tortured Poets Department, came out about a year ago. It had a strong debut and topped charts globally, but none of its singles are currently charting in the U.S. While the album continues to perform well overall, the promotional phase seems to be winding down. That timeline makes it possible for Swift to be already focusing on what’s next.

