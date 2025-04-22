Is Taylor Swift Looking to Hit Road Again for Tour in 2026? A Major Mishap By Kentucky Gala Has Got The Fans Talking

Taylor Swift has left her fans wanting more of her on the stage, following the hit Eras Tour, which ran for a year and six months. Amid the reports of the Grammy-winning singer working on new tracks for her upcoming album with the Swedish DJ, the Kentuck Gala website saw tickets on sale to watch the musician take on the world with her concert tour in 2026.

Advertisement

While the Swifties were excited to watch the Bad Karma singer back in action, they might have to wait some more time, as the authorities of the Kentucky Gala issued an apology, claiming that it was a blunder on their end.

Ahead of their event, Unbridled Derby Gala 2025, the officials let out a statement that read, "Our deepest apologies.” Adding about the tickets on sale, the organization said that "We have no knowledge whatsoever of when that tour will occur.”

Previously, the tickets on the website were listed under the category Taylor Swift Package, which also included a signed guitar by the singer.

Hence, the musician has not made an official arrangement to get back amongst her fans, who show up in thousands.

Currently, the singer has been keeping a low profile and enjoying her time with Travis Kelce while being away from the limelight. The pop icon recently made headlines for her name being involved in a lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni in his legal battle against the It Ends With Us actress, Blake Lively.

Advertisement

While the actress and Swift had a brief fallout over the ongoing case, a source close to the best pals revealed that the duo is back together, talking and giggling.

Additionally, the musician also found herself in a controversy with Kanye West after the latter made inappropriate comments about Swift on his social media platform.