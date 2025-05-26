Is The Last of Us Returning for Season 3? Here's What Fans Should Expect From Bella Ramsey Starrer

HBO's hit post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us concluded its dark second season on Sunday, May 25, with its hotly awaited Season 2 finale, Convergence. As viewers reeled from the emotionally intense episode, the focus shifted to the show's future.

It looks like good news is on the horizon: The Last of Us has been officially renewed for Season 3.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the award-winning series returned in April 2025 for season 2, carrying on the story based on the 2020 video game The Last of Us Part II. Season 2 resumed five years on from the end of Season 1, exploring themes of loss, revenge, and moral complexity. Ellie set out on her quest to find Abby, the woman who brutally killed Joel.

Throughout seven episodes, fans were inducted deeper into a universe in which the Cordyceps virus is still evolving. Now airborne spores carry it from person to person, and the threat of infection is bigger than ever before. New threats arise from rising tensions between competing factions, the Washington Liberation Front and the Seraphites.

While shorter than Season 1, the tightened seven-episode structure was a deliberate creative decision on the part of showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The two affirmed that the second half of the video game on which Season 2 is based has so much content that it will run more than just one extra season.

Discussing with Deadline, Mazin suggested that the storyline can take up to a fourth season, describing Season 3 as significantly larger in scope and aspiration.

"We feel like it’s almost assuredly going to be the case that, as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television, Season 3 will be significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require Season 4," Mazin told the outlet.

HBO made the Season 3 renewal public on April 9, before Season 2's release. Francesca Orsi, HBO's Head of Drama, applauded the creative team's masterful follow-up, looking forward to what is to come.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal's blockbuster series does not have a release date scheduled for its Season 3 yet. However, production schedules indicate that the next season might start filming in 2026, with an estimated premiere in early 2027.

The Last of Us Season 2 episode premiered on May 25 on HBO and Max.

