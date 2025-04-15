Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's The Last of Us Proves Global Popularity as Season 2 Premiere Grabs 150 Percent Jump

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's post-apocalyptic blockbuster scored big with its return for its second season Sunday night. The Last of Us Season 2 premiere has garnered over 5.3 million viewers on HBO's cable network and streaming platform Max.

The second season of the show outshined the first season's premiere, marking a big win for HBO. The number is up 13% from the January 2023 premiere of Season 1, which opened with 4.7 million viewers.

Advertisement

According to Variety, the total audience is measured by a blend of Nielsen's measurements of HBO's viewers and Warner Bros. Discovery's internal streaming estimates, demonstrating increasing momentum for the highly acclaimed season.

Season 2 has also pulled in a great number of viewers who are catching up on the lore by re-binge-watching the first season, as its streaming count has increased by 150 percent compared to the growth just a week before.

The Last of Us made a name for itself as a breakout hit when it initially debuted. The show became HBO's second-largest debut in over a decade and proceeded to shatter records with a huge increase in viewership. Throughout a 90-day span, the season's average views shot up to an astounding 32 million.

The Last of Us Season 2 continues five years after the events of the first season, with Joel and Ellie as they cope with profound emotional divides and a world that has become increasingly dangerous.

Advertisement

In this season, "Joel and Ellie's collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind," according to HBO's logline.

It stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Isabela Merced as Dina, among others. All seven episodes will air on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

ALSO READ: The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie Grow Distant, New Antagonist Gets Introduced, More