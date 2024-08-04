It: Differences Between Pennywise's Look In The Books And In The Movies? Explored

Stephen King's It is renowned for its creepy main character, Pennywise the Dancing Clown, who terrorizes children in Derry, Maine and increases coulrophobia in real life. However, the true identity of Pennywise remains a mystery in the book. Stephen King's iconic characters are often difficult to visualize through a movie adaptation.

There are two main adaptations of the story: a 1990 miniseries featuring Tim Curry as Pennywise, and a 2017 and 2019 sequel, It: Chapter Two, both starring Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise. However, each portrayal of Pennywise is unique, making it difficult to fully understand the story's essence.

Pennywise the Dancing Clown, a popular character in the It franchise, is not the only form of the creature. It transforms into various forms in the on-screen adaptations and miniseries, causing terror for everyone. Each character encounters the beast in different ways, transforming into different creatures.

In the miniseries, It takes on various forms, such as Ben Hanscom's father, Georgie Denbrough, and Stan, to scare the audience. It transforms into a skeleton from a swampy lake, taunting Ben and his brother Bill. Richie Tozier is spooked by a classic monster movie, and It takes on the teenage werewolf form from the movie. It also exploits Beverly's abusive home situation and her father to terrify her.

Advertisement

When adult Bev returns to her childhood home, she encounters Mrs. Kersh, who turns out to be It. The monster also takes the zombie form of Henry Bowers' henchman Belch to break Henry out of prison. During the escape, the creature transforms into a clown with an angry dog's head to take out the security guard.

The It movie remake features Pennywise the Dancing Clown as its favorite form, but its creatures are different. Stan encounters a creepy lady from a painting, Eddie transforms into a disfigured leper, and Ben reads in a library. It takes the form of Georgie and Mrs. Kersh, ultimately showing its Deadlights and final form as the giant spider. The monster's transformations are a mix of horror and humor.

King's novel serves as the basis for both on-screen It adaptations, featuring about 30 different forms that It transforms into, including the default setting of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Georgie encounters the clown in the storm drain, initially describing him as a mix of Bozo and Clarabell. King later describes Pennywise as wearing a silver suit with orange pom-poms and puffs of hair, which are similar to the adaptations.

Advertisement

There are aspects from each It that align better. For example, Skarsgård's Pennywise wears the book-accurate suit but looks a little eviler than most believe he does in the book. So, even though the suit isn't accurate, Tim Curry's version of Pennywise is widely considered to be the most book-accurate.

ALSO READ: A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Ending Explained: Who Is Responsible For Killing Andie Bell?