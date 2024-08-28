For decades, the Jurassic Park franchise has amassed a massive fan base with its extremely adventorous and thrilling films. Fans of the franchise have been on the edge of their seats with excitement ever since Jurassic World 4 was announced. According to reports, production on the untitled film has already begun and is set to hit the screen next July with a massive ensemble cast.

Scarlett Johansson, a former Marvel star, who enters Jurassic World in the upcoming part says she is thrilled to be a part of the movie. Johansson, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Fly Me to the Moon, revealed that she's been trying to be involved with the Jurassic franchise for more than 15 years. However, her role in the film is not yet revealed.

Johansson said, "I have been trying to get in the franchise for like 15 years, like, really to do anything at all. I mean, I would happily die immediately." She continued by saying that she was enjoying living out her dream so much that someone had to constantly remind her on set that she was meant to be scared of the dinosaurs, not to be in awe of them.

Johansson's love for the Jurassic Park franchise, however, extends beyond her desire to work on the film as a professional for over ten years. She added that she has loved the franchise her entire life, recalling how the Jurassic Park tent was the best present she had ever gotten as a child.

She went on to reveal, "When I was about seven years old, I asked a Jurassic Park tent. And right now, I'm in the latest Jurassic film. It is so crazy! I believe we manifested it."

David Koepp, the original franchise screenwriter, is writing the movie with Gareth Edwards as the director. Apart from Johansson, the film also stars Jonathan Bailey, Audrina Miranda, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Mahershala Ali, and Manuel Garcia-Ruflo. Recently, Diarra from Detroit and Black Summer actor Béchir Sylvain joined the other cast members.

