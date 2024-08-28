Pink's Pep Talk to Daughter Willow Before DNC 2024 Performance Proves She's A Chill Rockstar Mum

Pink gave her daughter Willow a pep talk just before they performed together at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. The singer is Willow's biggest fan, and her latest social media post captured this special moment.

On Tuesday, August 27, Pink posted a behind-the-scenes look at her Summer Carnival Tour on social media. One of the highlights was a surprise appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on August 22. Pink can be seen in the video comforting her 13-year-old daughter Willow before they perform on stage together.

The mother-daughter duo performed Pink's 2017 hit What About Us before Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination. Willow, who has previously shared the stage with her mother, received a special pep talk from Pink just before their performance.

"Just do your thing. Whatever you don’t sing, I will,” Pink assured Willow in a sweet and comforting tone. “It’s going to be brilliant, okay? I’ll be ready,” she said.

Seconds later, a stagehand told the singers and their crew to "go, go, go," and they walked out to perform. Pink captioned her Instagram post, "It's been a busy few weeks," and shared additional highlights from her Summer Carnival Tour.

Willow is no stranger to performing alongside her pop star mother. Last summer, just days after Willow's 12th birthday, the two performed their single, Cover Me In Sunshine, on the first night of Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. Pink has always been her daughter's staunchest supporter, and her latest performance at the DNC is just another example of their close bond.

Pink's husband, Carey Hart, also expressed pride in his daughter. Last summer, he posted on social media, "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage." He added, "Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time."

Willow has expressed an increased interest in performing, but she also has other goals. In May, Pink spoke with PEOPLE about Willow's future plans. She said that they are learning a new song together, which is exciting, noting Willow's passion for musical theater. Pink did, however, note that her daughter is still exploring her interests and said that she's not totally on board yet.

