‘It Makes Me…’: Bowen Yang Expresses His Frustration Over People Tagging Him On Social Media

Bowen Yang has made a big name for himself by acting in movies and being a part of Saturday Night Live. However, there appears to be another side to this famed life.

Recently, while opening up about his frustrations on the podcast Las Culturistas, he shared some insights about his personal life during a conversation with cohost Matt Rogers.

Each of the hosts ranted about a topic in the "I Don't Think So, Honey" segment, when the Monkey King actor recalled his experience with TikTok, stating, “I log on and 20 of my notifications are of someone who thinks they're being cute.”

He then went on to say that people tag him “saying, 'Oh my god. This person looks just like Bowen Yang.' It's an Asian person."

Detailing the video clips or social media posts, Bowen Yang mentioned that the tags are either of an Asian person or a “little Asian baby dancing around in, like, a little elephant costume."

Further talking during the segment of his show, Yang added that he has already seen those videos many times, asking his followers to stop tagging him further.

“No thank you. It makes me not wanna use the platform," Bowen Yang mentioned while talking about the repetitive tags.

Bowen Yang has been hosting the highly acclaimed podcast Las Culturistas since 2016. Known for his sharp wit and comedic insights, Yang initially gained recognition through his guest appearances in popular series like Broad City and High Maintenance.

Advertisement

However, his career took a massive leap forward when he was recruited as a writer for Saturday Night Live in 2018. This milestone not only showcased his talent but also paved the way for him to become the show's first-ever Chinese-American cast member, marking a significant achievement in his career.

Recently, Bowen Yang appeared in the highly anticipated musical drama Wicked , where he played the character of Pfannee. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Jonathan Bailey Showered Praise On His ‘Incredible’ Wicked Co-star Cynthia Erivo; DEETS Inside