‘It Ruins Everything...’: Chris Pratt Claps Back At ‘Bad Attitudes’ Of His Hollywood Peers At New York Comic Con

Chris Pratt is against handling the horrible attitudes of his Hollywood peers in the film industry. As the actor made an appearance at the New York Comic Con, alongside Millie Bobby Brown for his upcoming sci-fi film, he talked about how a bad attitude could change the dynamics of the people working together on the film.

While complementing his co-star, Brown, at the event for having a calm and friendly attitude on the sets of their new Netflix movie, the Garfield actor went on to elaborate on the topic all together.

Pratt, while addressing the audience at the theater, made his message clear by saying that “bad attitudes’ can "ruin everything for everyone."

He went on to add, "Look, these guys can attest to this, because they're the same way, like, there's no room for s---ty attitudes there. You can't have a bad... you can't have a bad attitude in moviemaking; it ruins everything for everyone, and then you don't last long."

Further in the conversation at the panel, the Marvel star claimed that it is difficult to work with people with “crappy attitudes.” He said that when a cast or crew member steps on the sets, they are already living their dream, so instead of the bad behaviours, the after suggests to “have fun.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'My Baby': Here's How Chris Pratt Celebrated Daughter Lyla's 4th Birthday

The actor went on to reveal from the stage, "It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So when you show up on set, there's no reason why you should... Like, 'Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?' Like, come on and pull your head out.”

Further in his conversation with the audience, the MCU actor shared the good words about his co-star, Bobby Brown, by stating that she was one of the fun personalities on the sets. Moreover, Pratt lauded the Stranger Things actress’ love for the animals and the steps she takes to make sure all wilds and herbivores are sheltered well.

He elaborated, She was surrounded by all these animals. She's like, they would yell cut and she'd go to her home and she's finding a home for, like some pygmy goat to be adopted and organizing a U-Haul full of pit bull puppies to be taken to Indiana. Like she has such a huge heart, such a love for animals."

Advertisement

To conclude his talk, Chris Pratt tagged Millie Bobby Brown as his best friend, whom she can’t get rid of.

The duo's new movie, Electric State will be available to stream on Netflix in 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Can't Believe It': Chris Pratt Shares Heartfelt Wish For Son Jack's 12th Birthday