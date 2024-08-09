'My Baby': Here's How Chris Pratt Celebrated Daughter Lyla's 4th Birthday

Popular Hollywood actor Chris Pratt who is best known for portraying Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise, celebrated his elder daughter, Lyla Maria's 4th birthday on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. To mark her day special, he shared two pictures on his Instagram handle featuring his daughter and wrote a heartfelt message for her. It is quite clear that he is a proud girl dad.

Chris shares Lyla with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. They also have another daughter, Eloise (2 years old). And the couple is also expecting their third addition to the family. The actor also has a boy Jack who is 11 years old. He shares the son with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

On Lyla’s 4th birthday, Chris shared a set of two pictures. In the first one, he can be seen carrying his daughter on his shoulders showing their back. In the second photo, the little girl can be spotted outdoors enjoying the view of mountains and trees, putting her back to the camera.

Along with the images, Chris wrote, "Happy 4th Birthday to my sweet girl.” He further continued, “As long as I’m living my baby you’ll be!!!” The actor then shared a collage of four photos on his Instagram story explaining a little story of what his life looks like being a girl dad. The photo featured ‘bedazzled’ items and a text was on top of it that said, “Hard to believe just four years ago you came down from heaven. And now everything I own is bedazzled with pink hearts and purple gem stickers. #girldad.”

Lyla Maria’s mother Katherine also gave an Instagram tribute to her daughter who turned 4. She wrote on a Happy Birthday banner on Instagram stories, "My little girl is 4 and I can't believe it.” While sharing a photo of Lyla looking at a few balloons, Schwarzenegger captioned, "Happy 4th birthday to my Lyla girl! I love you more than you know ♥️."

After many speculations and rumored reports of the couple enjoying their third pregnancy, The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared an image last month where Katherine can be seen flaunting her baby bump. He wrote along with the photo, “Greatest party planner in history,” referring to the Western-themed party that she planned. In the snap, Katherine was wearing a pink dungaree and was posing with all smiles. In the second photo, their daughter was spotted in the zoo area.

Now, we don’t know when is the due delivery of their third baby, but we hope for the couple’s good health in this happy time. Well, Chris surely loves his children with all his heart and it’s showing. What are your thoughts about Chris Pratt’s birthday message for his daughter Lyla’s 4th birthday? Let us know.

