‘It Was Absolutely Appalling’: Kate Winslet Recalls Slamming Body Shamers During Her Early Days Of Acting Career

Kate Winslet recalled slamming the audience, who fat-shammed the actress during the early days of her career. The Titanic star got teary-eyed while sharing how she had to call out the people who made bad jokes and comments about her weight back in the day.

During her appearance on the 60-minute interview episode, the actress shared that not only the people around her but also one of the interviewers on the red carpet made offensive comments about Winslet.

While talking to the episode host, the Lee actress revealed her experience and expressed, “It was absolutely appalling.” She further asked, “What kind of person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?”

The interviewer went on to ask the movie star if she came across any of the bullies face-to-face, to which the actress replied that she had. Recalling one of the incidents, Winslet confessed, “I let them have it.”

She went on to say, “I said, ‘I hope this haunts you.’ It was a great moment. It was a great moment because it wasn’t just for me. It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific. It was really bad.”

The Divergent actress could not control her tears when she revealed that one of her teachers once said to her that she would have to settle for the fat girl parts. Recalling the exact words of her teacher, Winslet claimed, “‘Now, listen, Kate. I’m telling you, darling, if you’re going to look like this, you’ll have to settle for the fat girl parts.'”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet Reflects On Her ‘Unlikely’ Fame 30 Years After Making Her Debut In Hollywood Industry; Details Inside

However, the negative comments got the actress motivated to lose some weight and look fabulous over the coming decades now.

The Hollywood star went on to say that she learned the dynamics of the Hollywood industry early into it, as she realized that she wasn’t the only one on the target. Many other actresses, too, were being called out for either makeup or dressing sense.

On the work front, the actress last appeared in the war film Lee alongside Andy Samberg.

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet 49th Birthday: Here's How Titanic Star Plans To Celebrate Special Occasion