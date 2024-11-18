‘Its Fantastic. I Love It’: Josh Radnor Reveals The Best Things About Getting Married To Jordana Jacobs

How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor recently tied the knot with Jordana Jacobs and shared the details of his newlywed life. While the actor’s appearance at The Central West Park’s Annual Fall Benefit, Radnor candidly spoke to People Magazine about the best things that have happened to him after his union to his wife.

In his conversation with the media portal, the actor revealed that he was loving the phase of being newlywed. The Liberal Arts actor went on to state, "It's fantastic. I love it. I love it. I know you're supposed to say that, but I actually love it."

He further added, "I mean, we sometimes don't see each other during the day because of work stuff, so I love waking up together and then reconnecting at the end of the day. And we keep saying, 'Let's catch up. We need to catch up,' so we've been doing a lot of that."

Radnor took to his Instagram to announce his marriage with Jacobs earlier this year, and alongside the caption, he wrote, “I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible, overwhelming, snowy, bliss-filled weekend.”

The carousel post shared by the Hollywood star had a picture of the couple kissing against a snowy backdrop. In his caption, he further wrote, "So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures. But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

As for Jacobs, professionally she is a clinical psychologist, and the couple got married at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, N.Y.

Meanwhile, the actor was present at West Park to attend the premiere of his play, Lobby Hero, which has been penned by Kenneth Lonergan.

As per the synopsis of the play, "Jeff is a luckless young security guard trying to get his life together after being thrown out of the Navy. But the lobby proves to be no sanctuary from the world, as Jeff is drawn into a local murder investigation involving his supervisor.”

It further reads, “Four New Yorkers involved in the investigation face moral and ethical dilemmas that explore issues of racism and sexism and whether it's ever honorable to do the wrong thing for the right reason."

On the work front, Radnor released his new single under the title Come Close to Me (Not Too Close).

