Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms Manny Jacinto's Freakier Friday Role Opposite Lindsay Lohan; Calls Actor 'Funny' And 'Lovely'

Jamie Lee Curtis recently teased another exciting update about her upcoming fantasy comedy film Freakier Friday. Curtis will reunite with her co-star Lindsay Lohan, who will return to play her beloved character Anna Coleman in the movie, while she will depict her mother's role as Tess Coleman. The actress confirmed that Manny Jacinto will portray the role of Lohan's on-screen husband in the project. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about Freaky Friday 2, the follow-up to her iconic 2003 film Freaky Friday. While in the original movie, actor Chad Michael Murray played the role of Lindsay Lohan's character Anna's love interest, for the latest sequel, Curtis confirmed that The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto will take on the role of her on-screen partner and play her husband in the movie.

Disney previously announced that Jacinto would join the sequel, and now, during her candid conversation with the outlet, the Halloween Ends actress teased, "Manny plays Lindsay's husband, but that's as much as we can say," mentioning that they are still in the middle of filming the sequel. Lohan also shared her thoughts on his casting, saying, "Manny is lovely, so funny."

Meanwhile, the original cast member Murray will also be back to play Jake, as the studio confirmed his return last month by sharing his image, which also features a new motorcycle. In a recent interview with Variety, Curtis dished about his return as she told the publication that they will conclude the production for the movie in about "two weeks." She recalled the table read and mentioned how when he appeared on the set, everyone in the room was excited, saying, "All of a sudden, the Chad Michael Murray character comes into the story, and I’m telling you, the entire room changed."

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress added that every woman in the room was leaning forward, and he received applause. She noted that afterwards, she approached the director and producers, insisting that "[they] need to stretch that taffy. He is gold. His character is just so fabulous," before emphasizing that his character, Jake, is coming back in a "big way" for the sequel.

According to the official synopsis, Freakier Friday will feature a multigenerational twist as the sequel picks up years after Tess Coleman (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan) face an identity crisis after accidentally switching bodies after eating magic Chinese fortune cookies. Now, Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, and as they navigate the challenges of blending two families, Tess and Anna discover that "lightning might indeed strike twice."

Meanwhile, Nisha Ganatra's Freakier Friday will be released in theaters sometime in 2025.