Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan's Freaky Friday Sequel Unveils Official Title At D23 Expo; READ

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' highly anticipated upcoming Freaky Friday sequel has finally revealed its official title. Walt Disney Studios shared the announcement during the D23 Expo presentation, teasing that the film will be called Freakier Friday. The studio confirmed in June 2024 that the fantasy comedy sequel is finally in production, announcing that Lohan will return to play her character as Anna Coleman, while Curtis will be back as her mother, Tess Coleman.



According to reports by Deadline, Lohan and Curtis attended the D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, on Friday, August 9, where the Irish Wish movie actress expressed her thoughts on the project, telling the audience that "it’s more fun, it’s more emotional," noting that its all for the fans. She said the reason they are back doing this movie is because of the love they have received from fans over the years. While her co-star Curtis mentioned that teaming up for the sequel almost feels like "picking up" where they left off, which is "really beautiful."

According to the official logline, Freakier Friday will feature a "multigenerational twist" as the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) face an identity crisis after they accidentally switch bodies after eating magic fortune cookies. However, Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, and as they deal with the challenges of blending two families, Tess and Anna discover that "lightning might indeed strike twice."



Advertisement

Nisha Ganatra is directing the sequel to Freaky Friday, written by Jordan Weiss. Meanwhile, Disney Studios shared the teaser for the film on Instagram with the caption, "Things just got freakier. #FreakierFriday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, is coming to theaters in 2025."

Alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, the movie will star Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Stephen Tobolowsky, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Julia Butters, and Rosalind Chao.



ALSO READ: 'It Hits Every Note': Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Experience Filming Freaky Friday 2, Shares How She Helped The Sequel Get Greenlit

In a previous interview with Good Morning America, Lohan opened up about her thoughts on the sequel. The actress told the outlet that the movie will be much "freakier" than fans would expect. She mentioned that reuniting with the cast is a lot of "fun" and that it's great to have such a positive atmosphere on set, noting that everyone always wants to have a good time, so it's a "great experience" for them now.