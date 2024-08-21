Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to file for divorce after two decades of on-and-off dating, two engagements, two weddings, and too many headlines to count. As reported by TMZ, on August 20, the second anniversary of their Southern wedding, the Atlas actress filed for divorce from the Argo star.

A source close to Lopez who filed for the divorce in court without a lawyer, tells PEOPLE, "She was done waiting and the date she did it speaks a ton. The move gives her control of the process. It's good that she did it."

Together with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, the singer is the mother of twins Max and Emme, who are 16 years old. Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children together: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

According to another Lopez source, the actress is ready to move on. The source adds, "She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

The source said that although Lopez is extremely sad and unhappy, Ben hasn't given her signs he wants to continue their marriage. He has not shown any dedication or desire to see their marriage work.

Advertisement

The source said that Lopez had to start thinking about herself after Bennifer's relationship reached a breaking point. Lopez stated April 26, 2024, as the couple's separation date in her divorce filing.

Only a few months after their April 2022 engagement, Lopez and Affleck, 52, were officially married in July 2022 at a surprise ceremony held at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

They married again in August 2022, this time on Affleck's 87-acre home outside of Savannah, in Georgia, a month after their initial ceremony in Vegas. Affleck's friends Matt Damon and Kevin Smith were among the many celebrities in attendance.

For those who don't know, Bennifer's divorce marks the tragic conclusion of their second chance at romance after they broke up in 2004 despite being engaged to be married in the early 2000s.

ALSO READ: Did Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Have A Prenup? Find Out As Pop Star Files For Divorce After Two Years Of Marriage