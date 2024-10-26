'I’ve Honestly Moved Past It': James Franco Talks About Settling Past Sexual Misconduct Suit As He Prepares For The Release Of Hey Joe

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual misconduct

James Franco is accepting his past and moving on with his life. The actor spoke to Variety on Friday, October 25, ahead of the Rome Film Festival premiere of his movie Hey Joe. In his conversation with the outlet, he addressed the lawsuit he settled in 2021 after being accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by five women, four of whom were his acting students.

According to People, Franco agreed to pay $2.235 million in settlement at the time.

“Being told you’re bad is painful,” he told Variety. “But ultimately, that’s kind of what I needed to just stop going the way I was going.”

After taking a pause, initially because of his lawsuit and then during COVID, Franco said that he changed his priorities and now seeks to fulfill himself differently.

Franco expressed that he ultimately felt kind of grateful for the break because the hiatus gave him a chance to do whatever private work and truly change what he needed to change. He mentioned that because of his work on himself, he is now able to give his heart to the project rather than just trying to fill a role.

His first film to be released since the controversy was this year’s French thriller The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure. Although the film greeted French audiences in July, it is still awaiting a U.S. release.

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor also shared what it was like to go from a celebrated star to a Hollywood outcast. “I mean, it is what it is. I’ve honestly moved past it. It was dealt with, and I got to change. So that’s it; it’s over. I mean, I’ve worked in the U.S. too. So I’m just trying to move on,” he said.

Franco’s allegations, however, did not only cost him trouble in his professional life; they also had a lasting impact on his personal life, specifically his friendship with Seth Rogen, his cherished collaborator for 20 years.

In his Variety interview, Franco noted that he and Rogen no longer talk, and it’s not due to a lack of trying on his end.

Hey Joe, directed by Claudio Giovannesi, will receive a theatrical release in Italy on November 28.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any form of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

