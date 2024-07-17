Jade Thirwall Drops Teaser For Her Angel Of My Dreams Music Video; WATCH

Jade Thirlwall is embarking on a new journey as she steps into her solo music career. The Little Mix singer is excited to release her debut song as a solo artist, titled Angel of My Dreams, on July 19, 2024. She has been actively teasing her upcoming music video on social media, providing sneak peeks, and building anticipation among her fans.

Back in 2022, Jade Thirlwall initially announced her decision to pursue a solo career, marking a significant transition from her tenure with Little Mix. Her upcoming debut solo release marks a milestone in her musical journey, signaling a new chapter for the talented artist.

Jade Thirlwall drops teaser for new song

Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is gearing up to release her debut solo track, Angel of My Dreams. The highly anticipated single, which is set to release this Friday, July 19, 2024, marks the singer's official album campaign.

Thirlwall is following in the footsteps of her former Little Mix bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards. Early teasers suggest that her debut solo song, Angel of My Dreams, will be a major hit on the dance floor. The teaser she unveiled featured dramatic visuals and tantalizing beats.

Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the teaser included multiple snippets from the music video. One clip shows a woman spitting into a cup, while another captures Thirlwall walking beside a car in a white dress with wings. The teaser strongly indicates that both the music video and the single Angel of My Dreams are going to be a smash.

Jade Thirlwall talks about her new music

Jade Thirlwall has made a significant announcement regarding her solo career. She has officially chosen her artist name, opting to go simply by "JADE." Thirlwall has set up her solo artist profile on streaming platforms and has unveiled a new song. Alongside this reveal, she has shared a music teaser with the file name "file_00263."

Fans who have listened to "file_00263.mp3" heard Jade describe her new song. In the teaser, she explains, "Do you understand what I mean? So it should feel a little Frankensteined, but in a really beautiful way, which is something the mic will excel at, as well as production blending it all together."

Her vocals can be heard in the background, overlaid with a mysterious, wobbly quality. After being given a sneak preview of the music, the other producers in the room can be heard expressing their enthusiasm, calling the music "fantastic." This teaser follows a recent TikTok post where Jade expressed frustration about waiting to release new music. It's believed she has been working on her solo material since Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022.

