Jaguar Wright Claims P Diddy Has HIV: ‘Many Dudes Running Around Undetectable'; READ

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

During a recent interview with RealLyfe Productions, singer Jaguar Wright claimed that Sean Diddy Combs reportedly has HIV.

The interview, uploaded to YouTube on December 25, included Wright stating: “P. Diddy had the opportunity like everybody else… You know what’s wild about that though? He faced that head up. He didn’t stop. He didn’t stop doing what he’s done… How many dudes is running around undetectable?”

Wright also mentioned she could name at least 20 men allegedly in similar situations but refrained from dropping names. She said this decision wasn’t out of fear of lawsuits but because she plans to reveal more on her upcoming show.

In the same interview, Wright denied claims from Jay-Z’s legal team that the rapper and Diddy weren’t friends outside their professional collaboration.

She called out the music industry, alleging it enabled harmful behavior and stating that Diddy had been 'selected' for his role in the industry.

Diddy’s September 16 arrest on charges including s*x trafficking and racketeering sparked further comments from Wright. Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on October 3, she described Diddy as 'the devil' and one of the most dangerous people she’s encountered.

Wright alleged that Diddy’s rise was influenced by figures like Clive Davis and Lucian Grainge, claiming they designed his career path.

Wright also linked Diddy to other high-profile convicted offenders, including Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that Jay-Z connected them.

She criticized the industry, calling for accountability for Diddy and his associates, including the Carters. Wright also named Usher as one of Diddy’s alleged accomplices, claiming they worked together to control young artists like Justin Bieber.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

