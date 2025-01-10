Is Taylor Swift Ready For ‘New Chapter’ In Life With Travis Kelce? REPORT
After wrapping up her historic Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is focusing on her future with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The couple is enjoying time together and looking ahead.
Taylor Swift is turning a new page in her life following the conclusion of her historic Eras Tour in December 2024. After spending 21 months on the road and over a year with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Swift is ready to embrace this next chapter of her life.
“After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life,” an insider told Life & Style.
Swift and Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023, shortly after Swift launched her Eras Tour in March of that year. Despite their busy schedules, they made time for each other during her tour breaks and the NFL offseason. With the tour now behind her, Swift has no major commitments to interrupt their growing relationship.
The couple has been making the most of their time together. In December 2024, Kelce threw an Eras-themed party for Swift, attended by friends and family.
While neither Swift nor Kelce has revealed future plans, fans are buzzing about a potential wedding. On a January 8 episode of Kelce’s New Heights podcast, he shared his thoughts on wedding seasons.
“I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall,” he said, adding that a good wedding date would be during a weekend when his team isn’t playing a significant game.
In November 2024, an insider revealed that Swift had the best year of her life because of Travis Kelce. “Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless,” they shared. Swift’s friends have also noticed how much happier and more relaxed she seems, crediting Kelce’s influence on her life.
