Diddy’s Head of Security Calls Out Jay-Z for Dating a Young Beyoncé; Says ‘Still Somewhat a Child’
Gene Deal, Sean Diddy Combs's former head of security, criticized Jay-Z for dating Beyoncé when she was 17 or 18 and he was in his 30s, calling her 'still somewhat a child'.
Gene Deal, the former head of security for Sean Diddy Combs, recently shared his thoughts on Jay-Z’s past relationship with Beyoncé.
Appearing on The Art of Dialogue podcast, Deal criticized Jay-Z for dating a young Beyoncé when she was just 17 or 18 years old. He pointed out the significant age difference, noting that Jay-Z was in his 30s at the time, and Beyoncé was still a teenager.
Deal shared, “I was there when he first started dating Beyoncé at 17, 18, he was 30 something.” He added that at the time, he didn’t realize the extent of their age gap.
Reflecting on their early relationship, Deal stated, “Isn’t she still somewhat a child?” He sarcastically suggested that perhaps Jay-Z’s actions were a way of protecting a 'child' by dating her at such a young age.
Gene Deal also raised questions about Beyoncé’s age, stating that it was unclear whether her reported age was accurate. He referenced a claim by actress Gabrielle Union, who allegedly attended junior high with Beyoncé, suggesting that Beyoncé may be older than she claims. However, these speculations have not been verified.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé met between 1999 and 2000 when he was 30, and she was 18, just starting her career with Destiny’s Child. Despite the age gap, Beyoncé has shared that they were friends first before becoming romantically involved.
The couple married in 2008, and today they have three children together. Despite facing public scandals, including rumors of infidelity, they remain one of the most powerful couples in the music industry.
ALSO READ: Nikki Glaser Goes Off Script at the Golden Globes—And Nobody Noticed