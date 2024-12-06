‘It Mimics….’: James Gunn Details First Official DC Studio Outing Creature Commandos

DC Universe has officially begun with Creature Commandos, as James Gunn co-chairs the DC Studio with Peter Safran. Talking about the latest entry, the director of Peacemaker opened up, detailing what exactly the members of this new ensemble are.

“I think the Creatures are more tragic than the Guardians,” Gunn stated to Deadline’s Crew Call.

While talking to the outlet, the filmmaker also mentioned that at the end of the day, everyone knew that the Guardians were all good guys. “We know that from the beginning,” James Gunn stated.

However, when it comes to the DCU’s Creatures, the director of Slither added that no one knows who is on the good side and who is on the opposing side. “The Creature Commandos are dirtier than that. People die, and there isn’t necessarily a greater reason for it. It’s just something that happens. It mimics reality more than Guardians does,” Gunn went on to add.

Talking about his future projects in the DC Universe, James Gunn added that the studios would first wait for the screenplays to be ready before they announce the project.

“What goes into production is based on what is ready to go,” Gunn mentioned, adding that for years, he has noticed in the industry that the projects have a start date and even go into production “with screenplays that don’t have a third act.”

Talking further, he detailed that this has become a primary reason why the films coming out today are not as great as they were back in the ’70s and the ’80s.

James Gunn had written all seven episodes of Creature Commandos, which is directed by Matt Peters.

The Creature Commandos is a group, again assembled by Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller, who is a security operative only permitted to deploy non-humans on high-risk missions following the events of the Suicide Squad.

You can stream Creature Commandos on Max.

