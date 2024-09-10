Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How She And Christopher Guest Have Managed To Keep Their Marriage Strong For 40 Years: 'If You Stay On...'

Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed how she and her husband, Christopher Guest, have managed to keep their marriage strong and shared the secret to their long-lasting and happy relationship. The couple has been married for nearly four decades and shares two children, daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest. They tied the knot in 1984, only after dating for five months. Read on further to know more details!

Jamie Lee Curtis recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and talked about her experience winning the Outstanding Guest Actress honor in a Comedy Series for her role as Donna Berzatto in The Bear.

During her chat with the publication, Curtis also spoke about her marriage to actor and director Christopher Guest. When asked about the secret to their long-lasting relationship, the Freaky Friday actress said, "Well, you don’t leave," adding, "I’ve also been sober for a long time. We have a phrase in recovery: 'If you stay on the bus, the scenery will change.' And, you know, that’s marriage."

The actress described how, at times, it feels like you might hate each other, but then the next day brings pleasant moments, like a sunny day or a cute gesture from a pet or child, noting, "And you look at each other, and you’re like, 'Aw, gosh.' And then you’re on another track."

Curtis also emphasized that the secret to maintaining their relationship is "perseverance, patience, gentleness, and a really good dose of hatred." She explained that the "truth" is that couples will experience hatred towards each other at times, but the crucial aspect is not allowing that hatred to lead to decisions they might later "regret," adding, "I think that’s really the secret.”

Jamie Lee Curtis previously revealed how she initially met her husband. According to People magazine, the actress penned an essay for the publication in 2022, in which she recounted that she first saw Guest while she was with the writer of the original Halloween film.

Curtis recalled that she was on the couch in West Hollywood in 1984 with Debra Hill, noting that she opened an issue of Rolling Stone and saw Christopher Guest featured in a story about "Spinal Tap." Curtis recalled that she immediately decided she would marry him, noting, and "said, 'I’m gonna marry that guy.' I did, six months later."

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis will next be seen in Freakier Friday, a sequel to her iconic 2003 film Freaky Friday.