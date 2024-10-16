Janet Jackson Shares Heartfelt Tribute For Late Tito Jackson, Month After His Tragic Death: 'Rest In Eternal Peace'

Janet Jackson has finally opened up about the death of her brother, Tito Jackson, more than a month after he died on September 15 at the age of 70.

Janet, 58, recently took to social media to mourn the loss of her brother. She shared a heartwarming message in the commemorative caption dedicated to her deceased brother. She posted a sweet picture in which she is a little girl posing with Tito wearing a hat and a printed shirt.

Jackson wrote, "May you rest in eternal peace. I miss you so much!"

The Gallup Police Department took to social media and said what happened to Tito on the day of his death. They reported an American man, 70 years old, died on September 15, 2022, Titus Kevin Jackson, better known as Tito Jackson, after having a heart attack at a shopping center in Gallup, New Mexico.

Police received a call about an individual needing medical assistance in the vicinity of the American Heritage Plaza around 6:15 PM on September 15. Following the incident, Tito was immediately taken to a medical facility but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Details on how he died have yet to be released. Facts surrounding the ongoing investigation of his sudden death remain undisclosed.

Tito hailed from a family of nine children, namely, Rebbie, Jackie, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Randy, and Michael Jackson. Another brother, Brandon, passed shortly after birth. Tito’s passing has been a blow for his survivors, which includes his sons, as they shared their heartbreaking tributes for their late father as well.

Apart from being in the fabled Jackson 5, the singing sensation was a husband and a father. He fathered three sons whom he had with his former spouse Delores Martes—Taj, Taryll, and TJ. They formed a singing trio called 3T.

3T, while coping with the shock of their father’s death, released a statement. They stated that he was a good man and had several ‘names’ since he has been many things to many people, a musician and a teacher/guide. They also stressed how kindhearted he was. They stressed how nobody would have been disappointed in him and his love and compassion would live on.

